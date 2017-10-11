Maksim Chmerkovskiy Pens Heartfelt Message to ‘DWTS’ Partner Vanessa Lachey

After days of reports stating there was drama between DWTS partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey, it seems the pair has finally worked things out.

Following their emotional rumba performance on Monday night for the “Most Memorable Year” week of the ABC competition, Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his partner.

“Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night,” he began. “Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance.”

Lachey and her husband Nick‘s third child’s birth inspired the dance and the story struck an emotional chord for Chmerkovskiy and many others.

“Yesterday also marked the first time when I completely lost it right before the dance… I rarely cry but this was something different, something I’ve yet to experience watching someone else’s story,” he continued.

“I’m proud of you partner!” he added. “They can say what they want but you’re a star and I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you!”

Following their performance, the dancing duo spoke with ET, where Lachey complimented her ballroom partner.

“You channel it, you know?” Lachey revealed after the show. “[Maks] is a great teacher, and I listen as the student ’cause this is not something I do – ballroom dance. He taught me a rumba. I have never moved my hips like that before in my entire life.”

The mother of three also took to Instagram following Monday night’s performance where she thanked the DWTS pro for his teachings and choreography.

“It was a Beautiful & Magical night full of so much Love. Thank You @maksimc for this dance,” she wrote in the caption.

Their touching posts and words seem to show that the tension in their relationship has cooled off.