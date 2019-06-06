Mackynzie Duggar and Jordyn Duggar Keep the Tooth Fairy Busy After Losing Teeth at the Same Time

There is some competition within the Duggar family, with the youngest members of the famous TLC family in a race to see who will get a visit from the tooth fairy first, and there seems to be a tie!

On Wednesday, June 5, former 19 Kids and Counting star Anna Duggar took to Instagram to show off the latest milestone for daughter Mackynzie, 9, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughter Jordan, 10, revealing that they had both lost teeth while at Bibletime.

“Mackynzie and Jordyn both lost a tooth during Bibletime at Grandma & Grandpa’s house last night!,” she captioned a photo of the youngsters pointing out the fresh gap in their smiles, adding the hashtag #littleduggars.



Fans of the famous family couldn’t help but point out that Mackynzie and Meredith were making for a busy night for the tooth fairy.

“Busy night for the tooth fairy! Not too far to travel though!” one fan wrote. “So sweet that they share these milestones together!”

“I think I hear the wings of the tooth fairy flying to your house (coming soon),” another commented

“How did they lose them at the same time?? What are the odds?” another asked.

While Duggar and her husband — who also share sons Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, and Mason, 2 — celebrate big moments in their children’s lives, they are also gearing up for another major celebration: the birth of their sixth child.

In April, the couple announced that they are expecting.

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!” they announced the news on Instagram alongside a video of the moment their children learned that they would be getting a younger sibling.

Speaking to Us Weekly, they added that they “couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall” and that they are “continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

Baby No. 6 will join another of other youngsters set to join the Duggar family this year. Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth, Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar and husband Joe Duggar, and Lauren and Josiah Duggar are also expecting later this year.

Meanwhile, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald welcomed daughter Ivy Jane on May 26. The baby girl joined older brothers Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.