MacKenzie McKee Joins ‘Teen Mom OG’ as Guest Mom

There’s a new mom in town on Teen Mom OG! Mackenzie McKee confirmed to Us Weekly Monday that she will be making her return to the MTV franchise as a guest mom more than five years after Teen Mom 3‘s end.

“It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story,” she told the outlet of making her return to reality TV. “I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum will be appearing on the reality series alongside husband Josh McKee, sharing the story of their lives with children Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5 and Broncs, 2.

Since she last appeared on the franchise, Mackenzie noted a lot has changed in her life that she’s proud to share with fans, including her founding her own business and helping her mother through her cancer diagnosis.

“As soon as I graduated, the show quit, and it was kind of like a, ‘Oh, crap,’ moment,” she explained. “Where is my life going? What am I going to do with all of my time? I’m not filming anymore. … I’m very thankful that I found myself at rock bottom because now I’ve become a very successful business owner and [am] just thriving.”

While she’ll be appearing in a guest capacity for now, the OG newcomer “would love to continue sharing” her story if asked to be a full-time cast member, calling filming “a lot of fun.”

Despite her enthusiasm, Mackenzie revealed she’s faced a little push back from her fellow Teen Mom OG cast members.

“I think it’s expected with any new girl,” she said. “It’s kind of like life when you are in a circle of friends and all of a sudden this new girl comes in and tries to be your friend, and you’re like, ‘What?’ I definitely expected it before it even happened. I think they just felt a little bit blindsided, so it was kind of shocking the day they found out [and] they made comments. I think it’s going to be okay after everyone gets settled and used to things.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

