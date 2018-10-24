Maci Bookout Felt ‘Better’ When Ex Ryan Edwards Was in Jail

Maci Bookout was happier when her ex-fiancée Ryan Edwards was in jail.

The Teen Mom OG star opened up about her ex’s recent arrests in a rare public comment on Teen Mom 2 and Chrisley Knows Best stars Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s most recent episode of their podcast, Coffee Convos.

“I’ll be honest, I have no idea what state he’s in because he’s not allowed to be around any of us. He can’t just be in the same location as me and the family,” she said on the podcast. “So I have no idea. He’s not allowed to contact us or anything like that. But I mean, he did get arrested, I don’t know … I mean, I do know why, but I don’t want to say.”

Edwards was arrested most recently on July 23 for violating his probation regarding a heroin possession charge. This was his second arrest in 2018, having previously been taken into custody on March 27 also for a probation violation.

“I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there, if that makes sense,” Bookout continued. “I know he’s not driving around. He’s not doing something that could potentially hurt him or an innocent person. So it sucks, crappy situation for everyone.”

After Edwards’ March arrest, Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney were granted an order of protection against the father of Bookout’s 9-year-old son Bentley. Bookout and McKinney also share two children, 3-year-old Jayde and 2-year-old Maverick. It’s because of this familial connection that Bookout said she keeps in touch with her ex at all.

“It’s Bentley’s dad,” she explained. “Although Bentley’s about to be 10, I’m not sure how much time [Ryan] can make up now, but still, I mean, no one ever wants to tell their child that something terrible has happened to their parent. … [He] understands. He doesn’t ever ask questions. We fill him in on what’s going on and as sad as it is, the reason he doesn’t ask questions is because it’s kind of just always been.”

She added that she works with Edwards’ parents Jen and Larry to keep her son connected with his father’s side of the family.

“Any time anything has ever gone on that’s really bad, his main concern is being able to spend time with his Mimi and Papa,” she said. “So, Taylor and I, and Jen and Larry, always just make sure to … for us to always be … I mean we’re not always going to get along or agree with each other, but the four us do a really good job of making sure that everything is good for Bentley and that Bentley still gets to spend time with them and in that aspect everything is normal for Bentley because again, that is what he’s used to, is being able to see Jen and Larry.”

As for Edwards’ pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer? Bookout said she’s “not really interested” in improving their relationship.

“I mean, maybe when the baby comes?” she added. “Me and Taylor have talked about this — it’s gonna be tough when the baby is born because just like Jayde and Maverick, Hudson [Standifer’s son from a previous relationship] is his stepbrother, this baby is going to be his half-brother, and we don’t like to say ‘step’ or ‘half.’ It’s brother, sister, brother, sister, so it will be I think a struggle to try to find a way to make sure that no matter what’s going on with Ryan, that Bentley has a relationship with his brother — both brothers, Hudson and the new baby.”

