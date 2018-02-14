Luann de Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal in Felony Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps put serious faith in her attorneys as she rejected a plea deal for her felony charges on Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of New York cast member’s attorney attended a hearing for her charges of drunk and disorderly conduct accrued on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach. A previous hearing in the case was quietly canceled, leading many to believe that lawyers were negotiating a plea deal that would be revealed on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that prosecutors offered her a plea deal during the hearing, but she turned it down. The details of the offer are unknown.

Rejecting the plea could be a risky move for the reality personality as she faces a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, plus misdemeanor charges for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. On the felony charge alone, de Lesseps could face up to five years in prison.

As previously reported, the Bravo cast member was arrested in the early hours of December 24 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her on Jan. 2.

According to police records, de Lesseps and a male companion trespassed in a hotel room they were not registered to and refused to leave. When police attempted to coax her to leave, she became belligerent, allegedly striking the officer with the door and screaming she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” on the way to the police station.

The next day, the reality TV cast member apologized for her behavior, saying she was going through a hard time after returning to the city in which she wed her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, less than a year ago.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Following the incident, de Lesseps told followers on social media she was seeking help at an alcohol treatment facility, where she remained until late January.

Last week, castmate Bethenny Frankel revealed to PEOPLE that de Lesseps had returned to New York and they were gearing up to film the women and surrounding drama. She said that while the Countess wasn’t nervous to be on camera once again, she was concerned about maintaining her new state of mind while back in the same surroundings.

“I don’t know if the cameras in particular are what Luann was nervous about,” Frankel said. “I think just coming back to New York, which is such a stimulating city… I think that Luann wants to just take care of herself like she was when she was away.”

While fans speculated that de Lesseps would be axed from Real Housewives following the scandal, a source told PEOPLE at the time that she would remain on the show, and that the drama would be worked into the upcoming season.