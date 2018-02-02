Luann de Lesseps Setting ‘Herself up for Success’ Post Arrest, Bethenny Frankel Says

Real Housewives of New York City cast member Luann de Lesseps is getting back to normal after her Christmas Eve arrest and subsequent rehab stay.

Castmate Bethenny Frankel told PEOPLE Wednesday that de Lesseps is back in the Big Apple following her Palm Beach, Florida arrest and alcohol rehabilitation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Countess of RHONY was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, authorities confirmed.

After her arrest, de Lesseps tweeted a statement referencing her marriage to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve of the previous year, saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Later that week, she tweeted, “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions.”

Frankel revealed to PEOPLE that while de Lesseps wasn’t nervous to be on camera once again, she was concerned about maintaining her new state of mind while back in the same surroundings.

“I don’t know if the cameras in particular are what Luann was nervous about,” Frankel said. “I think just coming back to New York, which is such a stimulating city… I think that Luann wants to just take care of herself like she was when she was away.”

Frankel also shared that she and de Lesseps went to a spa to do yoga and clear their heads before filming again.

“She’s been in the Hamptons for a bit, which is a good safe place for me and for her, we both feel like it’s our happy place,” Frankel said. “Coming back to New York, she wanted to set herself up for success.”

And arrest or no arrest, de Lesseps has a friend in Frankel: “I wouldn’t bet against Luann.”

Photo credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com