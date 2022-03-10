‘Love & Hip Hop’ Exes Reportedly Have Confrontation at Co-Star’s Party

The divorce between Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels is getting more contentious. The couple wed in October 2019 while Mena was pregnant with their first child. Their lavish nuptials were documented for a VH1 reality special. Since then, the couple has welcomed another child, but it hasn’t been peaches and cream. Mena alleges that Samuels began acting immaturely after their nuptials and did not properly communicate or tend to their family. She believes Samuels preferred to be a party boy versus a family man. They recently appeared on VH1’s Couples Therapy and agreed to part ways. Mena officially filed for divorce in 2021. Now, The Jasmine Brand is reporting that the two got into some sort of confrontation recently.

Sources tell the media outlet that the pair had an explosive interaction on Mar 3rd and the Love & Hip Hop cameras captured it all. During their co-star’s Spice party celebrating her recent music success, Mena reportedly left the event in anger. Witnesses report Mena yelling at Samuels and attempting to serve him some type of legal papers. In the middle of the event, she was reportedly overheard saying, “You’re being a f—ing coward!”

The papers Mena tried to serve Samuels were divorce papers. Samuels has allegedly not been responsive to the divorce. Sources say that Samuels tried to leave, but after Mena confronted him, the situation escalated. On Couples Therapy, Samuels apologized for hurting Mena and admitted he wanted to give their relationship another shot. But it appears that Mena is ready to move on.

Mena has been open on social media about experiencing postpartum depression since giving birth to her and Samuels’ second child. She says Samuels left the hospital after their son was born days early to frolic around with other women. She has however been getting support from fans and is appreciative.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t embarrassed by everything I was and still going through,” she Tweeted, per HOT97. “But reading and seeing all your messages. It’s sad but comforting that I’m not the only one who has experienced what I went through during and after labor. This postpartum shit is HARD! My babies really been my source of strength. Because in all honestly I don’t even know how I’m doing it. Today just so happens to be my strong day but yesterday wasn’t. Man I’m just ready to heal though. Really heal.”