Exclusive: Stephanie Johnson Reveals Her Relationship Status After ‘Love at First Flight’ Finale

UPDATE 5/3/18: From Johnson’s rep: “Update on Mike & Stef, they are officially ‘just friends’ and have decided not to continue a romantic relationship – but continuing to build upon the incredible friendship that they already have.”

Watching back her blossoming relationship with Michael Stewart on Love at First Flight, Stephanie Johnson was comforted to see that the couple was “on the same page” the whole time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 30-year-old Singles & The City CEO opened up to PopCulture.com exclusively after the finale, in which she and Stewart decided to continue their matchmade relationship after a nationwide journey, about where the couple is today.

Johnson joked that watching Stewart’s confessional interviews after they were finished filming only confirmed that their relationship has been on the right track from the start, despite their less-than-expressive dynamic.

“Like, oh, he did like me the whole time!” she joked to PopCulture.

After the Lifetime show was over, however, the two are working on finding themselves as a couple without cameras pointed at them the whole time.

“It’s crazy. We’re real people, so we’re literally trying to figure it out,” she told PopCulture. “Like, ‘What’s your favorite food?’”

It’s that kind of bizarre experience bringing them together that leaves the couple in an odd, but happy place.

“We’re just trying to get back to square one,” Johnson said, adding that as far as taking the next step towards marriage, they’ve done “nothing concrete.”

“No ring has been purchased,” she told PopCulture.

As for if they’d ever appear on reality television again? “We are still discussing that!” Johnson said. “We would love a spin-off.”

The other couples were also faced with the same decision, and while some were as successful as Johnson and Stewart, others found themselves in a tougher place.

Michael Naccari, 31, proposed to 32-year-old patient advocate Alma Lopez, and the two had a symbolic — but not quite legally binding — ceremony during the season finale.

“We had a great time and I’m really fortunate everything worked out. I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Naccari told Newsday Wednesday.

Wedding singer Stephanie Ver Eecke, 29, despite a promising start with her designated partner, Ryan Pinter, 27, did not fare as well. In the finale, Pinter demanded she phone an ex-boyfriend to prove she really was over him. When the ex claimed that he had ended things, not she, Ver Eecke went on an expletive-filled tirade and Pinter immediately broke things off.

“Looking back on it,” she told the publication, “I’m not saying Ryan was an abuser, but he was not the nicest person to me.” So why did she profess love at the end? “I think when you’re in a situation when you’re with one person for 30 days, you like the idea of them.”

Photo credit: Lifetime