‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Announces Surprise Exit After 9 Seasons

Melody Shari Rodgers will no longer be seen on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. After nine seasons and a rollercoaster reality television storyline, she announced her exit from the popular OWN series. Her exit came amid her airing her ongoing frustrations with the production crew, toxicity, and focus on her past marriage and estranged relationships with her co-stars.

“In 2018, I decided to share my life with the world as a cast member on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s, Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” she began in a statement sent to various media outlets. “Then I had no clue what to expect. I only knew that bringing this show to fruition had been a goal of mine, and it would be another one that I could knock off the list.”

Reflecting on the fact that she has “always been intensely ambitious,” she says she believed the show was “another step in the right direction. And it was…for many reasons.” By being on the show, she says she now has “documented and sealed in history.”

She added: “I’ve been presented with opportunities beyond my dreams. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people while unfortunately also learning tough lessons about life, relationships, and friendships,” adding, “without pressure there is no diamond.”

She said despite sharing some of her “darkest moments,” she was “created to withstand the heat.” She closed by adding, “Still, this chapter must come to a close and this is the end of my chapter with Love & Marriage: Huntsville. I am thankful for the support of those who have shown me grace, loyalty, and love. None of it has gone unnoticed and it will never be forgotten. I’m excited for my next chapter and what’s to come. God bless.”

She’s now reportedly threatening legal action against the network over promoting an episode in which a co-star accused her and her ex-husband of “grooming” her for a threesome. The episode description and show was edited but the unedited version still aired on some streaming platforms and has been plastered across social media.