‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Speaks out on Split With Husband

Not everything that has come out of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo’s split with husband Larry has been negative.

The couple announced they were parting ways after more than 30 years together in December following a decline in their marriage they documented on Theresa’s TLC reality show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with PAPER Magazine released Tuesday, Theresa opened up about going through such a public split. When asked if it was hard to go through such a difficult time in the public eye, Caputo replied, “It is. But again, what I am doing is helping people.”

She elaborated: “From the day I signed up to do Long Island along with my entire family, we said that we were going to share our life. A gentlemen came up to me recently and said to me, ‘I want to thank you for sharing what you are going through, because my wife and I were watching the show and we said that is us.’ They put themselves in therapy. If it wasn’t for the episode [involving marital issues] they would have never taken that step to at least try to work on things, and to express what they were feeling and what they were going through.”

It’s impossible to pinpoint the moment in which Theresa knew she and Larry were done, she revealed on this season of her reality show.

“The tension was so bad here in the house, and it’s something that happened over time,” she said. “It’s nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened.”

She continued: “This is something that happened over the years. And it is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That’s it.”

Larry has been taking the split just as hard.

“This, for me, is probably the hardest thing I’ve had to endure,” he said tearfully on the show. “I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations, but this is probably the toughest.”

He continued: “Sometimes, you have to put aside everybody else and say to yourself, ‘What’s good for me? What’s gonna make me happy?’ And so whatever the outcome might be, I just want it to be positive.”

Throwing herself into her work, Theresa said she has been trying to keep herself busy to try and avoid falling into a spiral of sadness.

“The hardest thing that I have to do is to move forward and do what I love. And do it without Larry, unfortunately,” she said. “Sometimes when people are together a long time, this is what happens.”

Long Island Medium airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Theresa Caputo