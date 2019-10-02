‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Posts ‘Healing’ Photo of Son After Surgery

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo‘s son Lawrence “Larry” Caputo Jr. is home from the hospital and on the mend after he underwent a procedure last week to repair his torn ACL. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, just a little more than a week after Lawrence underwent surgery, Caputo took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself caring for her still-healing son.

“Back home with his Momma while he heals from surgery,” she revealed, adding the hashtags “my son my son” and “mommas boy.”

In the photo, Lawrence could be seen lounging on the couch as his mother held his crutches, which he is now required to use when moving about as he continues to heal.

The photo had plenty of Caputo’s more than 1 million followers sending Lawrence well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Hope he has a speedy recovery although we moms love our kids to stay longer,” one person commented.

“Get well soon handsome man…” wrote a second.

“Don’t we just love when they come home to recover and we get to spoil them??!!” another added.

“Don’t worry it’ll feel better real soon. you got this. Ice is your best friend till the end,” a fourth person offered a few tips.

The famed TLC-starring medium revealed on Friday, Sept. 20 that Lawrence had undergone a procedure after her succumbed to the same fate that she herself has: bad knees.

“Just like his Momma my poor baby [blue heart emoji] had to have ACL surgery this week,” she wrote alongside a photo of her son in the hospital post-surgery. She added the hashtag “ACL surgery is no joke.”

The revelation of Lawrence’s brief hospitalization at the time drew plenty of concern from the Caputo family’s friends and fellow reality TV stars.

“Oh no!! Wishing him a speedy recovery,” former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote.

“Uh oh!” tattoo artist Tommy Helm, the owner of Empire State Studio who appeared on Season 1 of Ink Masters, added.

While the Long Island Medium star hasn’t shied away from keeping her followers updated on Lawrence’s healing process, Lawrence himself has not yet posted about the injury or the surgery on social media.

Long Island Medium, which first premiered in 2011, will be returning for another season on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.