Here’s the Police Show That’s Beating Your Favorite Political Pundits in the Ratings

As cable news networks battle it out for ratings supremacy, none of their political pundits can seem to beat the appeal of an old-fashioned police raid.

Live PD, an A&E reality show that follows police officers around the nation in real time, has beat out all of the cable news shows in the key 25-54 and 18-49 demographics by a wide margin, despite airing in a challenging prime time slot — 9 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In November and December, the show averaged a majorly impressive 957,000 in that key demographic that is consistent with its previous ratings, points out Mediaite.

In comparison, next highest-rated new show is that of Rachel Maddow, averaging 652,000 for the same time period, reports Nielsen. Sean Hannity brought in 631,000 and Tucker Carlson averaged 586,000.

Live PD is, without a doubt, thrilling television. The show follows six police departments live each night, going back and forth between them depending on what is happening in each city.

It also has a passionate following online, including an unofficial fan group on Facebook with more than 19,000 members. The show’s official page has nearly 800,000.

It was also nominated for a 2018 Critics Choice Award for Best Unstructured Reality Series, alongside Ice Road Truckers, Born This Way, Intervention, Teen Mom and Ride With Norman Reedus.

Photo credit: Facebook / Live PD