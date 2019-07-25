‘Little Women: LA’: Terra Jole Confronts Christy Gibel Over Acting Role in Exclusive Clip

Christy Gibel’s big role is causing big drama with Little Women: LA co-star Terra Jole. In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Christy’s top secret role in the Star Wars universe seems to be causing a rift in the friend group as Terra feels she’s been taken advantage of having to rearrange things to accommodate her shooting schedule.

“I mean, a few things came to light today that I just would love a little clarity on,” Terra starts in after Mika Winkler gives a heartwarming toast about the crew all getting along. “When we were at the hen party, Christy, you had mentioned that you were, basically, a principle role and that your kids are going to be proud of you.”

“No, I didn’t say principle role,” Christy diagrees. “I never said that word.”

“Featured,” Terra counters, with Christy firing back, “I never said featured. I said I’m very excited about this project. I had no f—ing problem saying I was an extra.”

Terra doubles down, “You’ve never said you were an extra from day one,” prompting Christy to throw her hands up asking, “Who the f— cares? Why do you wanna talk about this?”

“What I’m saying is that you’re missing out,” Terra explains. “You’re making people rearrange their dress fitting, your making me rearrange the hen party for you and I felt like, for an extra role?”

In a confessional, Christy wonders about her friend’s timing, asking, “Wait we’ve had such a good day and now you calling me a liar? I’ve always said since the beginning, I’m an extra. What the f— is up your a—, Terra, lately? You are so mean.”

While others defend Christy as being excited about the “bucket list” role, regardless of its prominence in the production, Christy’s 19-year-old daughter Autumn gets pulled into the situation when she tries to defend her mom.

“That’s why you’re still in the situation you’re in,” Cole Seward fires at her. “You’re 19 years old and your mom always defends you!”

It’s all too much for Jasmine Sorge, who keeps quiet throughout, telling the camera later, “Oh my gosh. What is going on? Christy and Terra are fighting over a job and then we have Cole fighting over Autumn’s relationship with her mom. I mean, his eyes are wild right now. I don’t even know what side I’m supposed to be on!”

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

