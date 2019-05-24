‘Little Women: LA’: Elena Gant Admits She Hasn’t Read Her Own Book, and Her Friends Pile On

Elena Gant’s book release isn’t exactly going over how she would have hoped with her fellow Little Women: LA stars.

In Thursday’s episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Gant proudly shows off her new children’s book Rox and Pax: I Can Be That Too!, but admits she doesn’t know which of the main characters is which.

For Terra Jole, who already took issue with Gant’s decision not to make one of the characters a little person as part of an awareness campaign, it was all too much.

“You haven’t read your own book?” she asked her friend, who admitted, “I haven’t read this book. I just got it two days ago.”

“But if you got it a few days ago, aren’t you excited to read it?” an astounded Jole doubled down, to which Gant, now annoyed, replied, “I didn’t have time yet! I have quite a few pages to read there.”

“Huh? This is your first copy of your book,” Jole continued in a confessional later on. “Who doesn’t read their book? She doesn’t even know who the main characters are, not to mention she’s missing an opportunity to make one of the kids little, just like one of her own twins.”

Defending herself, Gant reminded her friends, “I didn’t write it, I came up with idea and then I was basically approving different illustrations that I was given!”

She continued to the camera, “I’ve been working very hard on this book, and I’m incredibly proud of it, but these b—es don’t get it through their head that I’m not showing it to them so they can s— all over it. I don’t think that these girls have the capacity to be happy for someone else.”

