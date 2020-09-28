'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity Officiates Friends' Wedding Delayed by COVID-19

✖

Christy McGinity is making her friends' dream wedding come true after COVID-19 threw a wrench into their original plans. The Little Women: LA star arranged a venue in a friend's massive backyard and got ordained to act as an officiant for the ceremony Wednesday, according to TMZ, flying from NYC to San Diego to organize a Hawaiian-themed wedding for close friends Matt and Katie.

Because of the pandemic, the couple reportedly did take precautions, throwing a socially-distanced wedding of just 20 guests, all of whom were temperature checked on their way in. McGinity made sure to bring the Hawaiian spirit to San Diego, as the newlyweds were originally planning on an island honeymoon, baking them a tropical cake for the reception.

It has been a difficult year for McGinity, whose newborn daughter, Violet Eva, died in March after being born 7 weeks premature. The Lifetime star revealed in February that while she had an April due date, she had already began having contractions, writing on social media at the time, "She is not ready. Please pray that contractions stop." The reality star is also mother to daughter Autumn, 20, and son Trenton from her first marriage.

Violet was rushed to the NICU following her premature birth but sadly passed away two weeks after being born. "It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," McGinity and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo said in a statement at the time. "We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

In the days following Violet's death, McGinity opened up about her grief to her followers, writing on social media at the time, "Since our Sweet Violet passed away, it's been so hard grieving over her. We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family. For that we are very thankful."

In addition to the loss of her daughter, McGinity also finalized her divorce from ex-husband Todd Gibel in January. The two were married for almost five years, having met while filming Little Women: LA. Last year, she filed to annul the union, claiming they never consummated their marriage and accusing him of financial fraud.