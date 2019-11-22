‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Gift Newborn Daughter With Powerful Name

Little People, Big World couple Tori Roloff and husband, Zach Roloff passed on a seriously powerful name to their newborn daughter, Lilah Ray, whom the new parents welcomed to their family Tuesday, Nov. 19. While the TLC parents have yet to pass on their reasoning for naming their second child, both her first and middle name have meanings that channel some serious girl power.

Lilah, according to BabyNameWizard.com, is derived from the Arabic name Leila, and means “night” or “dark-haired.” The name made its way over to England in George Byon’s poem “The Giaour” in 1813, and recently cracked the Top 300 most popular girl’s name. Her middle name, which invokes the sun with its spelling, is also a modern derivative of the name Rayner, which means “warrior of judgement.”

Regardless of the reasoning behind the newest Roloff’s name, she is so loved by her family already. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” Roloff told PEOPLE upon breaking the news that she had given birth Thursday. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Roloff, also mom to 2-year-old son Jackson, added on Instagram, “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52pm. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long. Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!”

Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, shared a photo with her new granddaughter on Instagram as well, writing, “She’s here. Lilah Ray Roloff was born Nov 19th, 2019 to Zachary and Tori and big brother Jackson. Woohoo! My grand-daughter has my heart and is loved so much already.”

“She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family,” she continued. “I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them.”

Ending with well-wishes for her son and daughter-in-law, she wrote, “Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again.”

Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, also weighed in, writing alongside his own photo with Lilah, “Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19. Another absolutely precious grand baby .. love her sooo much already!”

Congratulations to the happy family!

