‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Wants Everyone to ‘Keep That’ Very ‘Annoying’ Pregnancy Comment to Themselves

Tori Roloff is speaking out against unsolicited comments about pregnancy. The Little People, Big World star, who is currently just weeks away from welcoming her second child with husband Zack Roloff, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to reveal “the single most annoying” comment about pregnancy, and it all has to do with the size of her baby bump.

“Wanna know what the single most annoying saying while you’re pregnant is?” she wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “‘ Wow. You look ready to pop!’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ya. Keep that one to yourself in my presence,” she added. “Kthanksbyeeeee.”

Although Roloff did not reveal why the comment bothered her so much, she has been open throughout the course of her second pregnancy about the difficulties she has been experiencing with her body image.

After announcing that she was expecting in May and later revealing that she thought her belly was growing faster than it had with her first pregnancy, Roloff admitted in an emotional Instagram post that she has had “a harder time accepting my body this go around.”

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” she wrote in an update to her fans in early July. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

She went on to explain that “hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she added. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

After reluctantly agreeing to a maternity photo shoot, however, Roloff wrote in August that while she is “not one of those women who loves being pregnant,” her maternity photo “truly embodies what I LOVE about pregnancy. My growing bump is a symbol of a healthy girlsie. It’s a reminder that I’m in a position that many women dream of and trust me- I do not take it for granted.”

The TLC reality is expected to welcome her baby girl next month. The little one will join older brother Jackson, 2.