‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Gushes Over Tori and Zach’s ‘Absolutely Precious’ Newborn Daughter in Sweet Photo

Matt Roloff couldn’t be happier to be a grandpa again. After his son, Zach Roloff and daughter-in-law, Tori announced the arrival of their second child together, daughter Lilah Ray on Thursday, the Little People, Big World patriarch took to Instagram to gush over the newest member of the family, his “absolutely precious” newborn granddaughter.

“Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19. Another absolutely precious grand baby .. love her sooo much already!” Roloff captioned his first photo with baby Lilah.

In the image, shared with his more than 544,000 followers, the TLC reality star could be seen sitting in a chair cradling Lilah in what appears to be a hospital room.

The sweet post quickly had fans clamoring to the comments section to gush over the image and the youngest member of the Roloff family, which is set to grow even further with the upcoming arrival of his son, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s second child.

“A bundle of love,” Roloff’s daughter-in-law, Isabelle Rock, commented.

“Awesome Congratulations [Matt Roloff] you’re a First Class Grandfather all the way!” a second person wrote.

“Congratulations, Grandpa!!! Yet another precious baby to love and adore!!” added another.

The Little People, Big World star’s post came just hours after Zach and Tori confirmed that their family had grown by one. Announcing the news on Instagram with Lilah’s first photo as well as a photo of their newly expanded family, they announced that Lilah had been born at 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 19 weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 18-and-a-half inches.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple said that they were “so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl” and that Lilah “has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Baby Lilah joins older brother Jackson, 2, whom Zach and Tori welcomed in May of 2017. The couple announced in May of this year that they were expecting their second child together, at the time also revealing that their little one on the way was a baby girl.