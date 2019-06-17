‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Are Loving Tori Roloff’s Father’s Day Post for ‘Dada’ Zach

Ahead of the birth of their second child, Tori Roloff celebrated husband Zach Roloff on Father’s Day.

The Little People, Big World star, who married Roloff in July of 2015 and welcomed son Jackson in May of 2017, took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to the “best ‘dada’” in the world.

“Happy Father’s Day to THE best ‘dada’ ever,” Roloff captioned the post. “Zach you seriously are. Watching you with Jackson fills my cup with joy and makes me so happy. He is obsessed with you. Anything dad does-Jackson NEEDS to do.”

“I have loved watching you become a father,” she added. “Jackson and baby girl are so freaking blessed to call you Dad! Love you babe uh!”

The sweet message had fans swooning in the comments section, many sending their own Father’s Day messages to the soon-to-be dado of two.

“Awe happy Daddy’s Day,” one fan wrote. “Y’all are awesome parents.”

“Been so nice to watch Zach grow from a shy teenager to such a confident man and wonderful father and husband,” another fan of the TLC family commented.

“Zach – you are a blessing. You and your little family are so sweet to see,” a third wrote.

Marking the occasion on his own Instagram account, Zach shared what Jackson had gifted him for the big day.

“Jackson got me a pretty cool gift for Father’s Day! (With a little help from mom) @toriroloff,” Zach captioned the sweet snaps of little Jackson presenting him with the gift and a big smile. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there and to my dad and Gary!”

The celebration comes just a month after Roloff and her husband announced that their family of three would soon be expanding to a family of four.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” they announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second child. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

In the days since, Roloff has been eager to bring fans along with her on her pregnancy journey, frequently sharing updates on her social media accounts, including the realization that her belly is growing much faster with her second pregnancy than it had during her first.