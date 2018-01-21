‘Little People Big World’ Family Reunites for Jacob Roloff’s Birthday

The stars of Little People, Big World came together Thursday to celebrate Jacob Roloff’s 21st birthday. Despite rumors of a Roloff family feud, everyone looked excited to be together.

Family matriarch Amy Roloff posted a black and white picture of everyone together.

“Family always! Celebrating Jacob. Happy Happy 21st Birthday Jacob. We love you. Just something about your youngest getting older…God bless you son,” Amy Roloff wrote. “Love Family, Love Isabel.”

The Isabel Amy is referring to is Isabel Rock, Jacob’s girlfriend.

Amy also posted a photo with Jacob during the party, putting to rest rumors of a feud between him and his parents, Amy and Matt Roloff.

“My baby! Happy Happy 21st Birthday Jacob. So proud of you, so happy for you and looking forward to see where life’s journey takes you. You have so much to give. Glad you’re ‘back home’. Love you forever and always,” she wrote on Instargam Thursday.

The feud between Jacob, Amy and Matt reportedly started during Little People, Big World‘s ninth season and he left the show in season 10.

Jacob’s birthday party also brought Amy and Matt together for a rare moment. The couple divorced in 2016, and Amy is dating Chris Marek. Matt is dating Caryn Chandler.

There was also speculation among fans that Isabel and Jacob secretly became parents during the holidays when she was seen holding a baby girl on Instagram. However, that turned out to be a friend’s baby.

Jacob’s relationship with the rest of his family began to warm up last fall, as he joined them for Thanksgiving. However, he still has disagreements with his brother Jeremy’s wife, Audrey. While Audrey, who was at Jacob’s birthday party, is an outspoken Christian, Jacob has disagreed with his family’s religious beliefs. Jacob even said he could no longer consider himself a Christian.

“Christians as I have experienced them have assumed a real and damaging sense of superiority over all other belief systems,” Jacob wrote in a May blog. “They believe that their Mystic, Jesus of Nazareth, was the Supremely Gifted Mystic and that their book, The Bible, is Supreme in Knowledge and Law. It is fine and even necessary for a person to hold tight in their belief and sort of, in a way, feel privately supreme and content, but the supremacy in the minds of Christians today has outwardly pitted them against the world and their neighbors.”

Fans have also noticed that Jacob often posts photos with Jackson, brother Zach’s son with wife Tori. However, Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter Ember has rarely been seen on Jacob’s Instagram account.

