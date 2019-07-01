‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reveals Matt Had ‘More Than Working Relationship’ With Caryn Chandler Prior to Divorce

Amy Roloff is sharing more details of her divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff, including how she learned that he and their farm manager, Caryn Chandler were “more than friends.”

In her new book, A Little Me, Amy, 54, writes that Matt, 57, was involved with Chandler while the Little People, Big World stars were still married. Prior to dating Matt, Chandler was a long-time employee at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, where the family’s TLC reality show is based.

“Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?” Amy writes in her book.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people,” she writes. “I was devastated.”

Amy later writes, “In hindsight, I know I should have said something right away, but I didn’t. I was scared and ashamed anything remotely like this could be happening. Was Matt really interested in someone else right in front of me? Why would he even go there when we were still married?”

After 27 years of marriage and four children together — Jeremy and Zach, 29, Molly, 25, and Jacob, 22, Amy and Matt finalized their divorce in April 2016. Ahead of the release of her book, Amy opened up about the end of her relationship with Matt in multiple Facebook Live videos filmed with her friend Lisa Dixon, when she opened up about the “problems” in their marriage and alleged that Matt and Chandler were “involved” before she and Matt split.

“When you know you have issues and you know you have problems, whether it be on your side or another side, I think when you start looking before you’re separated of marriage, that is hard. I mean when you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become maybe more in a relationship that’s more than just a, ‘Hey, hi friend, let’s go out for coffee’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well,” Amy said in a video filmed on March 31.

“And I think that’s what happened in my case. You know, we have someone that worked for us for a very, very long time on our farm and I believe — this is all from my perspective — you know that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well,” she continued.

She said that she wasn’t upset that Matt found happiness with Chandler, but rather upset by the way she believes the relationship started.

“It’s not that I’m sad that Matt has found someone, I think it is more about how it evolved, how it happened, how it began. I think that’s what hurt. And unfortunately may have, through an edited show, caused me to be a little bitter; may have had me come across as being a little more angry. It was hard, I’ll be frank. It was tough. It was a process for me, and it will be a process for a little bit longer to get through,” she said.

Since the divorce was finalized more than three years ago, Amy found love again with boyfriend Chris Marek, and said she relies on her faith to navigate her journey.

“Life is moving on. I’ve got a lot of great things going on. I’ve got a good relationship, I’ve got good friends around me and good community,” she said in another Facebook video. “Life may feel a little bit uncertain sometimes, but I put it in God’s hands. My faith puts it in His hands and I just hope I do the best I can to follow Him.”