Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘No Decision Has Been Made’ About Returning to ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump’s future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is up in the air for now.

Talking to Us Weekly Wednesday, the Bravo star explained that it’s unclear where her future lies after a season of being on the outs with the rest of the cast.

“The show hasn’t been picked up for another season. Of course, I’ve had discussions and we’ve talked about me coming back,” she explained. “No decision has been made and [spinoff] Vanderpump Rules is a big show now. There are other things in the works. There’s something up my sleeve.”

The businesswoman is also in the process of opening her 36th restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as continuing in dog rescue work and advocacy through Vanderpump Dogs.

“Bravo has been a brilliant platform. Not just financially it’s been beneficial, of course, but to highlight some of the philanthropic things [I do],” she explained. “So Bravo has been good to me and I should never forget that.”

It’s been a tough season for Vanderpump, she admits, especially as she mourned the death of her brother Mark Vanderpump, who died in April 2018 of an alleged suicide.

“This season has not been good to me. My personal life went into a free-fall last summer and it’s just very difficult,” the reality personality explained of the season to come. “Just because a few of those women are ganging up on me and shouting at me — that’s been devastating this year, it really has — but what [Bravo has] given me supersedes what I’ve had to endure.”

She added to the outlet, “This season was particularly difficult for me and perhaps I was not prepared. There was a lot going on in my personal life that I had to focus on.”

As for the dramatic season to come, of which fans have only seen two episodes at this time, Vanderpump teased, “I think this season will surprise people. Relationships are definitely tested and fans will be taken on a crazy ride.”

In October, a source told Us that Vanderpump’s attitude throughout the season had possibly tested her ties with producers as well.

“There’s a chance Lisa might not come back next season, by her choice though too,” they said at the time. “She’s being very uncooperative and she isn’t irreplaceable. Although Bravo has been upset at women who refused to work with Lisa in the past, Lisa isn’t immune to this and she’s still an employee who has to play the game and do her job.”

