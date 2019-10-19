Lindsie Chrisley Calls out Sister Savannah’s ‘Fakery’ With Screenshot Messages

Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley called out her sister Savannah Chrisley on Instagram late Friday, following her appearance on Dr. Phil Thursday. In an Instagram Story post, Chrisley shared several screenshots of comments Savannah wrote on Instagram, accusing her of trying to play “both sides” of Chrisley’s troubles with their father, Todd Chrisley. Chrisley even suggested her younger sister needs help.

“Honey, your fakery is up,” Chrisley wrote. “Stop playing all sides like you’ve always done to get yourself ahead. You’re fake & you need help.”

Chrisley added, “Correction, I’m continuously answering back to the things that have been put out,” a reference to her parents’ response to her Dr. Phil interview.

The Instagram Story post included screenshots of comments Savannah has written to fans on Instagram.

One person asked Savannah why Chrisley would go on Dr. Phil, adding they hope “she isn’t on a mission to trash you all.”

“Normally the ones who continuously speak are the ones trying to cover up their own lies. If you’ve watched our family, you’d know who we are. God bless,” Savannah replied.

In two other comments, Savannah told fans not to forget the “things” Chrisley has “done” to the family.

“Please don’t judge… you don’t know the horrid things she has done to us all,” she wrote.

The last screenshot in Chrisley’s post appeared to be text messages between Chrisley and Savannah, in which Savannah looks to be complaining about Todd. “He’s honestly showing his true colors and everyone’s seeing it including the producers,” Savannah wrote in one text.

“What?!? Is all of this a lie,” Chrisley wrote.

“Swear to God,” Savannah replied.

On Thursday, Chrisley appeared on Dr. Phil to discuss the ongoing family drama that has led to her estrangement from her father. She denied being in a relationship with Joshua Waites, director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation, and accused Todd of trying to blackmail her by threatening to release nude photos and a sex tape showing her with The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes. Todd previously sued Waites, claiming he had a relationship with Lindsie in an effort to get more personal information about the family.

A representative for Todd and Julie released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, accusing their daughter of making “false statements with regards to not only her involvement with Todd and Julie’s tax situation but also with Joshua Waites from the Georgia Department of Revenue and also that she was threatened and coerced to make them.”

The statement included screenshots Todd claims evidence of a “long-term relationship” between Waites and Chrisley.

Chrisley had a response to her parents’ response ready. She published a series of tweets and Instagram Story posts showing screenshots of texts with her brother, Kyle Chrisley.

“Mister Bowers, if you have A N Y questions please feel free to contact my attorney. I believe you have his information,” Lindsie wrote, referring to her parents’ attorney, Michael Bowers.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images