Lindsey Stirling’s Emotional Performance Had ‘DWTS’ Fans in Tears

Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars delved deep into the celebs’ “most memorable year,” so you know it’s jam-packed with all the feels. For violinist Lindsey Stirling, her most memorable year was when her father passed away from throat cancer.

“I am the woman I am today because of you and I love you so much,” she said on the reality dancing competition series.

Stirling’s pro dancer partner Mark Ballas wore Stirling’s father’s signature scarf and hat as part of his costume during the pair’s touching Viennese Waltz, which honored his life and their relationship.

“I felt like I was dancing with my dad,” said Stirling, who was awarded a 26/30 by judges.

As the America’s Got Talent alum danced aside Ballas, audience members could be seen wiping tears from their eyes, especially after watching Stirling speak about her father in the emotional video package leading up to the dance.

Afterward, Stirling said that although she was “terrified” to do the dance, she was also grateful for the unique closure it brought her.

“I feel like I got to thank my dad in a way I’ve never been able to before. I was really looking forward to this dance, I was terrified to do it and I’m really happy,” she said. “When you’re dancing about something that is so important that means so much to you doing something I’ve never done before, I just wanted it to be so special. And I feel like it was.”

While all three judges agreed that the dance was “gorgeous and magical,” as Bruno Tonioli put it, head judge Len Goodman wished it had more Viennese Waltz content.

Fan reactions on social media confirmed there wasn’t a dry eye inside or outside of the building watching the performance. Even another DWTS pro dancer, Alan Bersten, who was eliminated after Week 1 with partner Barbara Corcoran, praised the dance online.

I have no words for @LindseyStirling that was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. Thank you for that @DancingABC — Alan Bersten (@Dance10Alan) October 10, 2017

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas just created what is by far one of my favorite dances to ever be done on this show. #dwts — këlls 🎃✨ (@ValCandRue) October 10, 2017

Lindsey Stirling already has me missng her dad for her … my heart can’t handle this season #dwts pic.twitter.com/LQXcYFCDMZ — Olivia Pippin (@_oliviapippin_) October 10, 2017

Never have I seen anything more moving than I did tonight. @LindseyStirling your father was absolutely there with you. #TeamStark — A. Paige Hawkins (@Pai_chan13) October 10, 2017

If you made it through @LindseyStirling‘s #DWTS pkg without crying, HOW? Teach me. The fact that Mark was rehearsing in scarf and hat … 😭 — Michelle Ganley (@michellepganley) October 10, 2017

Stirling’s dad was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2016. In January of this year, Stirling announced via social media that he had passed away.

“There is nothing to say that could express my gratitude for this amazing, selfless man,” she wrote at the time. “But I love you daddy. I’m the woman I am today because of you.”

