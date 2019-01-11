Lindsay Lohan Denies Hooking up With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor

Lindsay Lohan is adamant that she never hooked up with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, no matter what he says.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to plug her new series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the former Disney star claimed she has never even met him.

“I’ve never even met him. I never met him. Really. Maybe he met Hallie or Annie,” she said, jokingly referencing the characters she played in Disney’s The Parent Trap.

Back in 2015, Taylor went on WWHL to apparently confirm a piece of paper that listed the people Lohan went out with. Taylor’s name was on the list, and he claimed he really did go out with her once.

“It was just once,” Taylor, 39, said at the time, reports PEOPLE. “She was great. It was a long time ago.”

Taylor refused to go into further details, instead just teasing Cohen with, “She was just very affectionate.”

Lohan said this was not true.

“You’re calling Jax Taylor a liar?” Cohen asked.

“Yes,” Lohan replied.

The back-and-forth continued on Twitter, where Taylor, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright, called Lohan the liar.

“Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged,” Taylor wrote. “But She’s a liar, my two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin.”

Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged… but She’s a liar, my two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin. @Bravotv @PageSix pic.twitter.com/xEt6h6WPnU — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 10, 2019

Taylor’s tweet included a screenshot of a direct message conversation, in which Taylor replied to a fan, “I know, I don’t care. She was the crazy house for how many years and didn’t even know her own name you think she remembers who she hooked up with?”

The supposed affair with Lohan was not the only subject Lohan tackled on WWHL. She also called “drinking and driving” the worst mistake she ever made in her career and said she is friends with Kim Kardashian West, despite Kardashian’s critiques of Lohan’s many accents.

Lohan has been on a media blitz to promote Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which follows her life as a club owner in Greece who tests out young “ambassadors” hoping to follow her into the business. She recently told Entertainment Weekly she hopes the series will help people forget about her troubled past.

“This is a time for me to just show people that the past is the past and we’re only moving forward,” she said of the show. “It was definitely a juxtaposed position that I was put in, and I really appreciate that and admire it because these kids also have their own issues they’re going through in those moments, and I got to have some insight and get to know these people.”

Beach Club airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

