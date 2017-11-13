‘DWTS’ Fans React to Lindsay Arnold’s Knee Injury

Reality

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold injured her knee during rehearsals for Monday’s show, and the dancer may not be able to compete with partner Jordan Fisher this week as a result.

“Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” a source told People, adding that dancers from the troupe are standing in for Arnold at rehearsals and pro Sharna Burgess is learning Arnold’s routines in case the pro can’t perform.

“Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday,” the source added.

Read on to see how fans are feeling about Arnold’s injury.

Sending support

Many fans offered their well-wishes, hoping that Arnold will be able to compete and sending support for the pro’s speedy recovery.

Chasing the Mirrorball

Arnold is currently the only pro left in the competition who has yet to win a Mirrorball Trophy, and she and Fisher are currently frontrunners in the competition, with plenty of fans rooting for them to take home the win.

Ready to jive?

Should Arnold be cleared for tonight’s show, she and Fisher will perform a new routine as well as an iconic dance from DWTS history, with the pair set to take on a jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” originally performed in Season 22 by mixed martial artist Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas.

Photo Credit: ABC

