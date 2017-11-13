‘DWTS’ Fans React to Lindsay Arnold’s Knee Injury

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold injured her knee during rehearsals for Monday’s show, and the dancer may not be able to compete with partner Jordan Fisher this week as a result.

“Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” a source told People, adding that dancers from the troupe are standing in for Arnold at rehearsals and pro Sharna Burgess is learning Arnold’s routines in case the pro can’t perform.

“Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday,” the source added.

Many fans offered their well-wishes, hoping that Arnold will be able to compete and sending support for the pro’s speedy recovery.

@lindsayarnold no matter what the outcome is tomorrow, I want you to do what’s best for you ? Of course I want you to be there tomorrow night because the stage isn’t the same without you, BUT your health and your body comes first ?? You are in my prayers Linds! pic.twitter.com/lNj2pTNFEA — Libby (@Libby_816) November 12, 2017

I hope you get lots of rest today for your knee @lindsayarnold! You’re a strong woman & I know everything will work out for you! And no matter what happens tomorrow @Jordan_Fisher is gonna nail both of his dances! Lots of love from everyone all around, especially me!? pic.twitter.com/7zV6aDXs8i — Danielle ? (@snowbubbleon) November 12, 2017

@lindsayarnold Sending you prayers and love for a quick recovery! ❤ — Heather M Bowler (@wwhb2016) November 13, 2017

Sending love and hugs to @lindsayarnold!! Hope your knee is okay & it’s nothing serious!! Wishing you a speedy recovery!! ❤️? — Dari 🙂 (@Jonasfan4life93) November 13, 2017

Arnold is currently the only pro left in the competition who has yet to win a Mirrorball Trophy, and she and Fisher are currently frontrunners in the competition, with plenty of fans rooting for them to take home the win.

lindsay arnold + the mirror ball pic.twitter.com/gFaeVX3fin — morgan (@sytycdstan) November 10, 2017

The only final I’m accepting now are Jordan and Lindsay, Lindsey and Mark and Frankie and Witney! Fight me if you disagree #DWTS — Universal Dance (@universaldance3) October 31, 2017

Really want to see @lindsayarnold win her her first Mirrior Ball with @Jordan_Fisher this season. ??❤️???? — Brittany Wozniak (@BrittWozniak) November 13, 2017

Should Arnold be cleared for tonight’s show, she and Fisher will perform a new routine as well as an iconic dance from DWTS history, with the pair set to take on a jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” originally performed in Season 22 by mixed martial artist Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas.

MY WISH CAME TRUE! I couldn’t be more happy to have my amazing team redo the best jive ever done on the show! I’m praying Lindsay is okay to dance Tommorow cause I can’t see anybody else do this dance w/Jordan than Lindsay! #TeamFishUponAStar https://t.co/QBTDWGVs8a — Jessica (@jessiedwts) November 13, 2017

Hoping @lindsayarnold is ok to dance but man the jive has gotta be hard on the knee Especially that fast jive — Karen (@Kawood764) November 13, 2017

If Lindsay can’t perform tomorrow I’m going to be really sad. I was really looking forward to her Jive and Argentine Tango ?? — TeamFishUponAStar (@dwts_marisol) November 12, 2017

