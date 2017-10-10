‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ Airing At a New Time Tuesday Night

Leah Remini’s Emmy-winning docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, is back with a new episode on Tuesday night, but there’s a change coming for viewers who have been watching week after week.

We return tonight with a new episode and a new time! 10pm on @aetv #ScientologyTheAftermath #LongestHashTagEver pic.twitter.com/IvFt6RoZqo — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) October 10, 2017

After a month-long hiatus, the series returns to A&E with a new installment tonight, and it’s airing at a new time. As opposed to the normal 9 p.m. ET time slot, the new episode of Scientology and the Aftermath will air at 10 p.m. ET.

Remini shared the news with her followers on Twitter Tuesday morning, using a piece of art from the show’s return.

The last episode, which aired on September 19, focused heavily on Paul Haggis, and Scientology’s influence on celebrity culture.

In addition to producing the docuseries, Remini has also taken on a starring role in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait this season.

Leah Remini: Scienology and the Aftermath airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.

