Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Slammed by Fans for Promoting Controversial Diet Drink

Mama June: From Not to Hot star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was taken to task on social media for her latest promotional Instagram post. Shannon shared a new photo as well, claiming to show the effects of the Boombod waist loss shot drink. The 20-year-old has been promoting the drink since last year, and fans often call her out for telling her fans about the controversial drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkin🌺 (@pumpkin) on Jan 21, 2020 at 4:38pm PST

“Staying on track over the holidays can be HARD but [Boom Bod] makes it a lot easier,” Shannon wrote. “I’ve seen such amazing progress from their programs, and even this time of year hasn’t slowed me down – temptation is everywhere, but these shots handle those cravings like they’re nothing. Need help with hitting some goals before the new year? Grab a box of this while it’s BOGO free right now!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shannon included new photos with her bare belly to provide an update on her weight-loss journey. However, fans do not believe the drink is actually working.

“We love you Pumpkin girl, but we know this crap ain’t working,” one fan wrote.

“I agree. These products don’t work,” another wrote. “I lost 83 lbs by cutting out carbs and low sugar and eating protein veggies and fruits. Exercising everyday either bike or walking. The only way is portion control cause you can stay on that your whole life.”

“Stop you look the same,” another wrote, adding an eyerolling emoji.

“How many different diet programmes have u tried and what makes this one work better than the others?” one fan asked Shannon.

“Stop promoting dangerous products as weight loss miracles,” another wrote.

Boombod is one of the controversial weight loss products celebrities often promote on their Instagram pages. Even after complaints from fans, they continue to promote these brands. One Boombod post Shannon shared in October was deleted, but she has continued sharing ads with the brand.

In October 2019, the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority ruled posts promoting Boombod and another weight loss product violated their rules after receiving complaints that posts from U.K. reality stars Katie Price and Lauren Goodger made unauthorized claims. Boombod responded by saying the posts would be removed.

Shannon is now taking care of her 14-year-old sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, following their mother “Mama June” Shannon’s legal issues. June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested last year at an Alabama gas station and they pleaded not guilty to drug charges. Shannon reportedly has not spoken to her mother in weeks, a source told TMZ in November.

“It’s been a tough 2019 but 2020 is going to be awesome for this amazing lady,” Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon, Shannon’s aunt, wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “She has had to step up and wear several hats in the past year. She is an awesome mother, wife, sister. and all-around amazing woman!!!! We love her and will stand by her no matter what. You just keep doing you. We love you happy birthday.”

Photo credit: Getty Images