Lauren Conrad Welcomes Son With Husband William Tell

The Hills star Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell welcomed their second child on Tuesday. The baby boy is named Charlie Wolf Tell and was 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 20 inches, according to PEOPLE. Charlie becomes the first sibling for the couple’s other child, Liam James, who was born on July 5, 2017.

Conrad announced the news on her Instagram feed on Wednesday by sharing an “It’s a boy” drawing paired with the caption, “Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” Friends and fans were overjoyed by the news, and flooded the post with comments.

“Our buddy is IG official! You’re a f—ing awesome mama, and your illustrator game is really next level,” one said.

“YAY so so happy for you beautiful mama!! enjoy this special time!!!,” another wrote.

“Congrats and that’s the cutest announcement ever,” a third commented.

Conrad has shared baby bump photos throughout the pregnancy. Her most recent was on September 17, when she wrote, “Currently somewhere between “Get this baby out of me!” and “Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!”. And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”

Soon after the birth of Liam, Conrad told PEOPLE that she had a desire to have another baby. “I was looking at him the other day and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’ We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.” So it seems they may be done, but you never know.

She said that the hardest part of this pregnancy compared to her first is that she’s much more tired with a toddler already running around. “The biggest thing [with this pregnancy] is that I already have a child this time,” Conrad said. “I’m definitely more tired. Pregnancy is much more difficult when you have a 2-year-old running around.”