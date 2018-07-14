Kylie Jenner Shows off Bold ‘Summer Look’

Kylie Jenner is obsessed with her new Kylie Cosmetics summer collection.

The reality star took to Instagram Saturday to share a “summer look” inspired by the collection, done by her makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“can’t get over this SUMMER LOOK [Ariel Tejada]! check out the summer collection now at KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics I’m wearing the summer palette & tangerine matte bullet lipstick!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently made headlines when she revealed she made a drastic change to her famous face.

She shared a pair of photos with one of her best friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou. One of the photos prompted a fan to comment on her looks.

“She looks like the old Kylie here, [I don’t know] why,” the fan wrote.

“I got rid of all my filler,” she wrote adding two eyebrow-raised emojis and a simple smile emoji.

Jenner has been open about her decision to have a cosmetic procedure to plump up her lips. Over time, fans began to notice that the lips of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling began growing.

In 2015, she finally admitted to getting lip fillers during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian also let it slip in an Access Hollywood interview that Jenner began feeling insecure about her lips when compared to her sisters when she was 10 years old.

“It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” Jenner explained at the time.

Jenner also caught some hate from Twitter after Forbes Magazine called her a “self-made” businesswoman on its profile, “How 20-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Built A $900 Million Fortune In Less Than 3 Years.”

Many criticized the “self-made” part, since Jenner was born into the wealthy Kardashian family and has been helped out by her mother, Kris Jenner, who built the family brand.

Instagram star The Fat Jewish, however, took the story as an opportunity to help Jenner officially become a billionaire. He launched a GoFundMe page to raise the last $100 million she needs. In the first 22 hours of the campaign, nine people had donated $46. The largest single donation came from someone who gave $6 to the cause.

Jenner is now the most profitable member of the Kardashian family, even beating her older sister, Kim Kardashian West. She could also be the youngest person ever to become a billionaire, beating Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics two years ago, and it has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since then, Forbes estimates. Last year alone, she sold $330 million. The magazine estimates that Kylie Cosmetics is worth $800 million, and Jenner owns 100 percent of it. She does not have any business partners in the lip kit venture.

Add in her Keeping Up With The Kardashians paycheck and her checks from endorsement deals, and Forbes estimates she is “conservatively” worth $900 million. By comparison, Forbes estimates that Kim is “only” worth $350 million.