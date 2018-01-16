Pregnant Kylie Jenner Freaks as Rob and Chyna’s Custody Battle Implodes

On part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 finale, Kris Jenner teased a panicky phone call from daughter Kylie Jenner over her “situation.” While most fans can connect the dots to Kylie’s reported pregnancy, neither the 20-year-old nor her family have confirmed it, so Kris acted slightly secretive while on the phone.

Kris did reveal that one of Kylie’s new employees was trying to photograph her — which would be a big no-no since there are virtually no photographs of pregnant Kylie.

Instead of brushing the phone call off since it occurred while she was doing an interview, Kris dropped everything and headed to her panic-stricken daughter’s side.

“Should we have her arrested?” Kris asked.

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said during the episode. “To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful,” she continued. “You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.”

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on the show while dealing with his ongoing legal battle with ex-fiancèe Blac Chyna, with whom he shares his 1-year-old daughter, Dream.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian argued back and forth over whose fault it was that Rob was embroiled in a legal battle, with Kim saying Rob should have “known better,” referencing his explicit social media rant.

Khloé defended Rob, saying, “It just sucks that he’s made out to be this bad guy when she’s taunting him. Love makes you do f—ed-up things. Do you think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f— with someone’s heart and emotions.”

However, later in the episode Kris Jenner told Khloé that the legal negotiations that arose as a result of Rob’s lapse of judgment had “come to an end.”

“We’re done with this thing,” Kris told Khloe, adding that Chyna agreed to “sign the family law agreement” and that the whole drama was over custody of baby Dream.

She told the camera, “I know this is super hard because he was so in love with that girl and this is definitely not the way he thought his relationship was going to end. This has been really hard on my mom as well.”

“With Rob, when he loves he loves hard. He would kind of do anything for her. A lot of us are impulsive when we do things, especially out of love and jealousy. We’ve all been there. He knows it was wrong what he’s done,” Khloé said to Kris.

“I think he’s learned a lot of lessons from this,” Jenner agreed.

Rob’s Instagram posts may have violated California’s revenge porn laws, and caused Chyna to obtain a restraining order against him. The two were engaged in a bitter custody battle over Dream before agreeing to joint custody, but have both alleged domestic abuse in a number of court filings.

Chyna has also accused Kim and Jenner of deliberately sabotaging her short-lived reality show Rob & Chyna in a lawsuit.

TMZ reported in December that the Kardashians filed legal documents asking the judge involved to toss Chyna’s case, claiming the real reason the show was canceled is that Chyna went to court and got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, making it impossible to shoot a show with interactions between the two.

Khloé said that she can’t believe how bad things have gotten between the two in the clip.

“So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of Dream,” Khloé said. “They’re still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined.”