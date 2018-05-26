Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curvy Figure in New Instagram Shots

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her curves in her latest photoshoot.

The Life of Kylie star shared two separate Instagram slideshows Friday, showcasing her posing game in a white photo studio.

Dressed in an all black outfit of fitted jeans and a T-shirt, Jenner gave the camera different moods, as well as showing off her toned, post-pregnancy body.

The photos come hours after a HollywoodLife report revealed the mother of Stormi Webster might have had a pregnancy scare just weeks after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s daughter.

“Kylie had a total pregnancy scare that really freaked her out. Travis [Scott] was super excited to have another kid right away, but Kylie was totally upset over the idea of being pregnant again so quickly,” the source said. “She has been so relieved to get her body back after the last year, so she is not ready to go through it all again so soon after giving birth to Stormi.”

However, Jenner’s initial “freaked” reaction doesn’t mean she’s opposed to having more kids with Scott. In fact, she’s looking forward to more children — just when the timing is better.

“Kylie wants a lot of kids, but was far from prepared for it to happen again right away. Kylie thought that it must be some miracle for her to get pregnancy again so soon after giving birth, but quickly realized it was only a false alarm,” the source added. “While she was relieved not to be having a baby again so soon, Travis, however, was totally disappointed and heartbroken.

The news of the pregnancy scare comes a few weeks after the young family faced rumors that her former bodyguard was Stormi’s father following speculation from fans on social media that he and Stormi looked alike.

Jenner shared a photo of herself and Scott together at the Met Gala and captioned it “Stormi’s parents.”

Jenner’s former bodyguard, Tim Chung, also addressed the rumors himself.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Tim Chung wrote at the time. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

He continued: “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”