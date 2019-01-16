Kylie Jenner ‘Felt Like a Flamingo’ in Playful New Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a good photo shoot, and the makeup mogul shared a few snaps from a recent trip in front of the camera with fans this week, joking that her latest shoot made her feel rather avian.

The 21-year-old was found posing in front of the camera in a pink feathered dress, wearing strappy black heels and lounging on a black chair as her long black hair fell behind her.

“Felt like a flamingo in this dress,” she wrote along with a pink flower emoji.

She also shared several more photos from the shoot, which further saw her displaying her long legs as she posed in the chair.

The snaps show off Jenner’s newly-dyed black hair, which she recently debuted after rocking an icy blonde hue for the past several months.

Jenner shared that transformation with fans on Sunday with a selfie featuring the reality star rocking her signature black tresses and gazing into the camera.

Wearing a leopard-print top and gold earrings, Jenner let her hair do the talking and captioned the snap simply with a black-haired emoji and a black heart emoji.

Jenner isn’t letting up on her Instagram game after losing her crown of most-liked photo in the platform’s history to a photo of an egg, which is currently topping the list with over 46 million likes.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s photo announcing the name of her daughter, Stormi, had previously held the title with 18.1 million likes, with the EGG GANG’s image surpassing that number within weeks of its publication.

Jenner jokingly responded to the loss of her crown on Instagram Sunday when she uploaded a meme that read, “Kylie when she see’s [sic] the world record egg account.”

It was accompanied by a video the reality star had shared to Snapchat of herself attempting to fry an egg on the ground.

“Take that little egg,” she joked in the caption.

It should also be noted that Jenner liked the photo of the record-setting egg, so it’s clear she doesn’t have hard feelings about the whole thing.

The mom of one has also been busy promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics products, which include bronzers, blushes and highlighters that will launch on Friday. She even got mom Kris Jenner in on the promotion, reposting an Instagram Story the momager had shared telling her followers about the upcoming launch.

“My mommy is so cute,” Kylie wrote over the clip.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner