Kylie Jenner Debuts Wild, Bright Yellow Hair

It took Kylie Jenner four days into 2020 to show off a wild, vibrant new hair color. The makeup mogul shared two posts showing off a neon yellow color for her hair while wearing a skin-tight dress and carrying a matching yellow handbag. The post inspired a hilarious comment from big sister Khloe Kardashian, who accused her of not responding to a text.

“So you can post but not text me back….. ok ok. I get it,” Kardashian wrote. In another comment, she added, “Awkward.”

For Jenner’s second post, she only included a yellow heart.

“I know! I know! You’re gorgeous! Even with yellow hair,” Kardashian replied.

Both posts have more than 6 million likes already.

Jenner, 22, has had an adventurous 2020. She had to delete an Instagram post after fans blasted the photo for alleged cultural appropriation. The picture was from an old photo shoot, but Jenner still took it down and instead shared the photo in her Instagram Story, where it would expire within 24 hours.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also found herself at the center of dating rumors already. During a New Year’s Eve party, she was spotted with a mystery man who was identified as Zack Bia, a man in his 20s who is often spotted at Los Angeles clubs. TMZ reported the two are only friends and have known each other for a few years.

Jenner shared a photo with Bia herself, adding the caption, “when the tequila hits.”

Jenner previously dated rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster. After the two broke up in October, there were rumors that she was back with ex Tyga, but Jenner took the surprising step of shutting them down.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” Jenner tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

While the relationship with Scott ended in 2019, she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes. That title was criticized, since Jenner comes from a famous family, but she has insisted her money was not inherited. She told PAPER her parents “cut her off at the age of 15” and has been making her own money ever since.

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” Jenner told PAPER. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

Jenner said her massive online following should be credited for her success and the “self-made thing is true.”

“I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” she said in February.

