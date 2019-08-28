Kyle Chrisley Hospitalized, ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family Rushes to His Side

The Chrisley Knows Best family is saying, “Not today Satan!” after oldest son Kyle Chrisley was hospitalized for an unknown reason. Wednesday, Todd Chrisley shared a photo of the whole family, minus estranged daughter Lindsie, surrounding Kyle’s hospital bed, revealing that after whatever is going on with his health, he’s doing “great” and the family is “back to the grind” amid the tax evasion charges facing Todd and wife Julie.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out , now won’t he do it ?” Todd captioned the photo. “Kyle is great and we are back to the grind.”

While Todd didn’t reveal anything surrounding Kyle’s health crisis, fans of the family were happy to see them all back together after years of estrangement due in part to Kyle’s substance abuse issues. After his parents were charged with federal tax evasion and other financial crimes earlier this week (which they have both denied in court), Kyle took to Facebook to defend his parents.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle wrote. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said his father bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Explaining that his sobriety has allowed him to mend fences with his family, Kyle added, “My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me. I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe [whom his parents are now raising], I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself,” he continued. “I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family. My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Photo credit: USA Network