‘KUWTK’ Preview Stirs Outrage With ‘Insensitive’ Family Food Fight

A Keeping Up With The Kardashians preview has stirred outrage among fans frustrated to see the family throw food at each other when there are people less fortunate than them with not enough to eat. In the clip from the upcoming Nov. 17 episode, Khloe Kardashian talks about how uncomfortable she is being involved in the food fight, but only because it leaves their tables a mess. One fan told the family, “Shame on all of you.”

In the clip, a food fight breaks out, with Khloe, sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner involved. There are close-up shots of pasta and salad spread out on the table.

“Am I bothered by this food fight right now? Who the f– wouldn’t be bothered by this?” Khloe asked the camera. “This is, in any normal person’s world, bizarre, disturbing and unacceptable. You messed with the wound b–, Kris Jenner.”

“If anyone’s comfortable like this, I’m gonna question them. This is no way to live,” Jenner said in the clip. “But if you can laugh at this, and breathe, then I think you’re doing A-OK.”

Just before the clip ends, Kim is seen rushing to dump a pitcher of iced tea on her mother’s head and a scream is heard.

For some fans though, this was no laughing matter. Fans pointed out how they were wasting food when there are people starving in other parts of the world.

“Not Cool! So many people don’t have food it’s very sad to see that,” one person wrote.

“People are starving Khlo,” another wrote.

“People are starving and you guys are playing with food,” another chimed in.

“Makes me cringe to think of all the food that was wasted,” another wrote, while one fan added, “Because y’all rich y’all gon waste all that damn food.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is now in its 17th season, but still remains popular with viewers who tune in every Sunday night. The show even won the fan-voted E! People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Show on Sunday. Khloe also won an individual award for Best Reality Star, but the Revenge Body star curiously did not mention the win during the family’s acceptance speech.

Fans got angry with Khloe for not mentioning the win, but she apologized for the snafu on Twitter.

“It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so f– grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after,” she tweeted to one fan.

Another fan theorized Khloe’s nerves got the best of her.

“Nerves yes but I literally didn’t know until after lol I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much,” she joked.

New KUWTK episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

