‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Clashes With Brother Rob Over Wildfire Evacuation

One of the most destructive wildfires in California history had Khloé Kardashian in full “nervous breakdown” mode as she urged brother Rob Kardashian to evacuate the area.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Woolsey Fire crept closer and closer to the neighborhood in which most of the Kardashian-Jenner family resides, with Khloé keeping a constant watch on news reports and Rob brushing off much of her concern while planning an elaborate second birthday party for daughter Dream.

This led to some serious fighting that played out on the hidden camera footage shown from Khloé’s house when the Good American designer urged her brother to pack and leave with her, if not for his own safety, for Dream’s. Rob, meanwhile, didn’t think the voluntary evacuation order was cause for concern.

“I’m not going to no hotel Khloé,” he told her, as she prodded him to get out of bed and jump into action.

“We have to get the f— out of here,” she implored Rob, who argued that not only was Dream sleeping, he had already planned out everything for her birthday.

“I have balloons being delivered, cakes, everything for her!” he told her, prompting her to hiss, “Are you f—ing with me right now?”

“I know Rob has this big birthday planned for Dream, but my brother’s not really understanding the severity of it in my opinion,” Khloé said to the camera. “And with kids you cant just take things lightly.”

As Rob proclaimed he simply would go to his house if Khloé forced him from hers, she snapped, “You’re one of those people who won’t evacuate in an evacuation! I don’t know who you are.”

“Because we’re safe,” he answered.

The following day, Rob was forced to leave his home when the evacuation order became mandatory, but Khloé was struggling with how calmly even sisters Kourtney and Kim were acting as their houses were in serious danger of being destroyed.

“I don’t know why I’m the only one freaking out,” she said, clearly distraught. “This is where our families live!”

“Everyone’s homes are burning down,” she told the camera. “Our whole family is in one area, and if they all burn down, it just makes me so sad.”

“It looks like Armageddon,” she told her mom after admitting she was in full “nervous breakdown” mode.

While the fires narrowly missed doing major damage on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family’s homes, Kim and mom Kris Jenner were looking for a way to give back to people who weren’t as lucky as they were.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t afford to go stay in a hotel, and they’re homeless,” Jenner told Kim after the family reunited in a hotel, prompting the KKW Beauty founder to donate $500,000 to wildfire relief organizations.

Khloé, meanwhile, was able to feel calmer once everyone she loved was safe and away from the fires.

“We have our health and our family and that is what matters at the end of the day,” she explained.

