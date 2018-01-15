‘KUWTK’ Fans Do Not Believe Kourtney Kardashian Does Not Watch TV

During Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kourtney Kardashian said she does not watch television. Viewers at home didn’t believe this at all, considering she stars on one of the most popular reality TV shows ever.

Khloe, who was determined to cheer up her mom, Kris Jenner, hatched a plan to hire a mime to handcuff himself to her for 24 hours. She got the idea from the prank show Impractical Jokers. Khloe asked Kourtney if she heard of it, knowing that Kourtney doesn’t watch a lot of television.

“You know I don’t watch television,” Kourtney said bluntly. “At. All.”

Viewers at home could not believe it.

“The most ironic thing I’ve ever heard is that [Kourtney Kardashian] doesn’t watch television at all. As she says it. On her family’s hit TV show,” one person wrote.

One possible reason for Kourtney not watching television is because her three children with Scott Disick— Mason, Reign and Penelope. Later in the episode, Kourtney told Larsa Pippen that she thinks she has trouble juggling mom time with being social.

Pippen told Kourtney that she’s like a camp counselor every day, since she’s always with her kids. But Kourtney said her mom is giving her “mom guilt.”

“It’s a lot to balance work, being a mom and being social,” Kourtney said. “I have realized in life that I have needed the balance.”

Kourtney told the camera that she’s still trying to figure out how to juggle her dreams of traveling with being a mom.

One fan is sure that Kourtney was lying.

“Does [Kourtney] really not watch tv at all?” another wondered.

New episodes of KUWTK air on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.