‘KUWTK’ Producers Demand Judge Halt Blac Chyna's Paper Chase

The producers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are begging a judge to deny Blac Chyna's attempt to hand over tens of thousands of documents in a lawsuit involving Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

On Jan. 16, Bunim-Murray Productions, the company behind KUWTK, filed documents as part of Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's lawsuit against Blac Chyna, The Blast reports.

The company explains that Chyna issued a subpoena demanding the company turn over all documents in their possession that include discussion of her, Rob or other members of the Kardashian family. However, Bunim-Murray said that their search yieled over 185,000 documents that matched her demands, and claim her document requests are overly broad and nothing more than a fishing expedition.

What's more is that the production company suspects Chyna of trying to obtain documents from them to use as evidence for her own lawsuit against Rob and members of his family. Bunim-Murray points out the subpoena she issued was related to Kardashian's lawsuit against her — meaning she cannot be seeking documents to help her suit.

The company says it would take a team of three lawyers, each working up to forty hours a week for nearly six months, to pull all the documents. They claim to have tried numerous times to resolve the issue with Chyna with no luck.

Bunim-Murray wants a court order limiting the documents Chyna can request from them and sanctions in the amount of $12,000 for even having to file the motion in court.

The motion to dismiss Chyna's request comes just as Chyna appears to be losing her own court battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. In a court hearing last week, the judge tentatively dismissed the mother-daughter duo from the case, though Rob Kardashian is still named as a defendant. Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have already been dropped from the case throughout the proceedings.

Chyna claims that the Kardashians conspired to ruin her reality show, Rob & Chyna, and damaged her brand and personal image. She also accused them of working behind the scenes at E! to manipulate her contract, which the judge dismissed on Thursday. The judge said that, since Chyna was only in negotiations with the network, there was no enforceable contract to tamper with in the first place.

Though the judge dismissed Kim and Kris from the lawsuit, he gave Chyna the option to file a new lawsuit against them.

Despite all the ongoing legal drama, it appears Chyna does have a soft spot in her heart when it comes to Kim Kardsahian and Kanye West's baby news.

Chicago West was born on Monday, and everyone in the celebrity sphere has been responding to the good news. Reporters from The Blast caught up with Chyna while she was out and about in Los Angeles last week.

"Are you happy about Kim and Kanye having a kid?" the reporter asked. "Baby girl?"

"Yeah," Chyna said, pleasantly. "It's always a blessing. They deserve blessings." She didn't have much else to say as she made her way into a store.