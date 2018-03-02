Kristin Cavallari Channels Effortless Spring Vibes in Nude Tank

It might not be spring just yet, but Kristin Cavallari has us saying bye-bye to the winter blues!

The Laguna Beach alum debuted her fashion line Uncommon James’ spring line on Instagram Wednesday, pairing a nude tank top and chambray shirt with her tanned skin, beachy hair and simple-chic silver necklace.

“It’s a good day because my favorite collection is here!!” she captioned the photo.

Cavallari has spent her recent days out of the spotlight, focusing on her business and family, having married NFL player husband Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children — sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 2.

But the MTV alum is getting back into the reality TV game, with her own show on E!, reported TMZ in February, which will follow her life and fashion career in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is slated to premiere later this year, but is still in production.

Cavallari’s new show will follow her at home and at work, while she works to expand Uncommon James, which is set to open another store front in the Southern city at the end of March.

The Dancing with the Stars alum won’t be making her life an open book, however.

While speaking last month with The Hills castmates Spencer and Heidi Pratt on their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, she said she would never allow her children to be filmed for TV.

“To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different,” she said. “I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms. I would never put my kids on a reality show.”

Cavallari’s new show is a vast departure from her attitude about returning to reality TV in 2012.

When asked at the time if she would ever do another reality series, she declined, telling HollywoodLife.com, “My family is too precious to me.”

“A lot of relationships and friendships I had during The Hills and Laguna Beach were ruined, so I would never risk that with my family,” she said.

It was only in January, during an appearance on the Pratts’ podcast that she said she would be “open” to the idea.

Although Cutler plays for the Miami Dolphins, Cavallari and her family have been living in Nashville for six years, she told Entertainment Tonight in April.

“We have actually had our house [in Nashville] for about six years. We would spend summers there in the off-season,” she explained. “This has always been the plan. The plan was always to move to Nashville when Jay was done with football, but even if [he] were to play, I would still move to Nashville with the kids and stay put.”

“Whatever he ends up doing, it would be for such a short amount of time. I don’t want to bounce my kids around too much,” the mother of three added. “I would just rather move to Nashville, get them situated [and] get them in their school.”

