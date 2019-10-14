Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Nanny Allegedly Stole $5,000 and Read Through Her Text Messages

Kourtney Kardashian has leveled some serious accusations against one of her nannies, saying she stole money and electronics from her house, and even read through her text messages. Kardashian was investigating on Sunday night’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and fans were biting their nails as they observed her sleuthing skills.

Kardashian was a mess on this week’s episode of KUWTK, as she realized that things were going missing from her house. The 40-year-old discovered that $700 had disappeared out of her purse, and another $4,500 from Scott Disick’s wallet. Her assistant, Megan, let her know what was gone.

“Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” she said. “So, I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

Kardashian could only remember tipping a valet driver in cash, and believed that there should still be several hundred dollar bills in her bag.

“There’s no hundreds there right now,” Megan said.

If that were not enough, Kardashian discovered that she was missing an iPad as well. Her suspicions soon turned on a newly-hired nanny, which broke her heart.

“I have people in and out of my house all day, people that I trust,” she said. “Something just isn’t right.”

The nanny was caught on a security camera snooping through Kardashian’s home office with a flashlight. Kardashian was talking things out with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who tried to play devil’s advocate.

“‘Is there any chance that you could have lost the money or do you think it fell or…” the reality star trailed off.

“It was definitely there. You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact,” Kardashian said.

With her new convictions, Khloe suggested that they find the nanny and “go f— her up.” The woman was working downstairs at the time, and Kardashian’s other staffers informed her that she had “hacked everything,” and was reading through Kardashian’s private text messages.

Finally, Kardashian went to confront the woman, only to find she was too late. The nanny sped off in her car, avoiding the altercation for now. The whole ordeal infuriated Khloe.

“What did I tell you about people not f—ing with us anymore?” the 35-year-old said. “Now, how many people have stolen? We’re done.”

Kardashian asked her staff to change her iTunes password, disconnect the account from all of her household devices and try to cut the thief off. Kardashian pledged to be more mindful of who she hired to come into her home.

“I’m proud of us that we caught it two weeks in instead of two years in,” she said. “All we have to do right now is let the police do their thing. Moving forward, I’m definitely going to be much more aware with anyone coming into my house. We’ve learned a huge lesson. They cannot step foot in here for an interview without us having their social, name and address.”



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!