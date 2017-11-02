Kim Zolciak Biermann Reflects on Her Struggles in Inspiring Message to Single Moms

Kim Zolciak Biermann might now live the glamorous life of a Bravo star, but the Real Housewife of Atlanta alum has been through tough times.
Me and my sweet @arianabiermann I had her at 23yrs old and became a single parent close to her delivery! Scared out of my mind … I can’t help reflect back and Thank God for the strength to keep going! I’m living proof that if you keep on believing miracles can happen!! To every single mother in this world I know it’s not easy quite frankly I don’t know how I did it, but keep believing and achieving! Dreams do come true!! Nobody could stop me from achieving my dreams and nobody can stop you! STAY STRONG! P.S I have great hair yes and no this isn’t a wig 😂 this was 16yrs ago ❤️ for sure have the good hair gene 🙏🏼
The 39-year-old reflected on some of those times Wednesday in a throwback picture of her and her 16-year-old daughter Ariana as a baby.
The mother of six was married to ex-husband David Toce shortly before the picture was taken, but the pair split after a short marriage reportedly due to infidelity on Toce’s part.
The Don’t Be Tardy cast member met her current husband Kroy Biermann in 2010 at a charity event and married in 2011. After this, they left the Housewives life behind for their Bravo spin-off.
Zolciak Biermann continued her Instagram message with an inspirational message for other women who might find themselves raising their children without any help.
“To every single mother in this world I know it’s not easy quite frankly I don’t know how I did it, but keep believing and achieving!” she continued. “Dreams do come true!! Nobody could stop me from achieving my dreams and nobody can stop you! STAY STRONG!”