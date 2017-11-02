Kim Zolciak Biermann Reflects on Her Struggles in Inspiring Message to Single Moms

Kim Zolciak Biermann might now live the glamorous life of a Bravo star, but the Real Housewife of Atlanta alum has been through tough times.

The 39-year-old reflected on some of those times Wednesday in a throwback picture of her and her 16-year-old daughter Ariana as a baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me and my sweet [Ariana Biermann],” she captioned the black and white picture. “I had her at 23yrs old and became a single parent close to her delivery! Scared out of my mind … I can’t help reflect back and Thank God for the strength to keep going! I’m living proof that if you keep on believing miracles can happen!!”

Up Next: Kim Zolciak Biermann Shows off Sexy Playboy Bunny Couple’s Costume

The mother of six was married to ex-husband David Toce shortly before the picture was taken, but the pair split after a short marriage reportedly due to infidelity on Toce’s part.

The Don’t Be Tardy cast member met her current husband Kroy Biermann in 2010 at a charity event and married in 2011. After this, they left the Housewives life behind for their Bravo spin-off.

Zolciak Biermann continued her Instagram message with an inspirational message for other women who might find themselves raising their children without any help.

“To every single mother in this world I know it’s not easy quite frankly I don’t know how I did it, but keep believing and achieving!” she continued. “Dreams do come true!! Nobody could stop me from achieving my dreams and nobody can stop you! STAY STRONG!”