Kim Zolciak Celebrates Daughter Brielle Biermann’s 21st Birthday With Throwback Snaps



Kim Zolciak acted in true mom fashion to celebrate daughter Brielle Biermann‘s 21st birthday: by posting slightly embarrassing throwback photos of her little girl.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to share a series of private snaps, including a shot of a then-toddler Brielle sitting on her mom’s bikini-clad shoulders at the beach.

“20 years ago my nugget @briellebiermann and I! Like why did I think being that tan was cute! Thanks for literally sucking the life out of my titties,” the 39-year-old mom began in the caption on Saturday.

“Brielle! I can’t believe tomorrow you are turning 21! My stomach hurts… It seriously went so fast! Brielle you are one of the BEST ‘things’ that has ever happened in my life! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!… What you stand for, who you are, how you live your life, your morals, your values, your beliefs, you have always been a LEADER and you have never swayed! I love you far beyond words could ever describe! Now behave in Miami, and remember alcohol and the water don’t mix! I’ll silently cry myself to sleep,” Zolciak continued.

On Brielle’s 21st birthday on Sunday, Zolciak took to Instagram again to share more family photos of her eldest daughter. She told fans alongside the series of photos that she was “dedicating today to my beauty… the very person that gave me strength to keep pushing!!”

“I had Brielle at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time!” the reality TV cast member recalled of her journey to motherhood.

“My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!! We made it Elle I always knew we would,” she continued. “You are such a blessing to this world! Thank you for making my ‘job’ as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you… I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!”

While her mom stayed up all night worrying about her little girl, Brielle was up partying in Miami to celebrate the milestone birthday. She documented her night out on Instagram, even sharing videos of the sunrise on Sunday morning after she and her friends finished up a night of clubbing.

When she returned from her birthday getaway, Brielle received a controversial birthday gift from Zolciak and her husband, Brielle’s adopted father Kroy Biermann. The proud parents gave their daughter a rose gold Glock 43 for her 21st, which caused a swift response in both directions from social media.

Photo credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann