Kim Zolciak Biermann Alleges Police Are ‘Involved’ After Family Kicked off Flight

Bravo star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is alleging that her family was kicked off a recent Delta Airlines […]

Bravo star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is alleging that her family was kicked off a recent Delta Airlines flight, with the reality star and her daughter Brielle Biermann airing their grievances with the airline on Twitter.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Biermann alleged that the issue stemmed from the fact that her dad, Kroy Biermann, had the family’s service dog with them at security and was held up.

“Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—-ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” she wrote on Saturday, July 20.

The 22-year-old also claimed that the rest of the family had already boarded the plane but was forced to leave by a flight attendant, resulting in tears from her brothers, 8-year-old KJ and 6-year-old Kash.

Zolciak-Biermann responded to one of Biermann’s now-deleted tweets on her own account and wrote, “Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved.”

Ultimately, the family was able to get home, with Biermann sharing the news in her last tweet on the subject.

Delta Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement, “Mrs. Zolciak-Biermann and family elected to board their flight while her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

Prior to their issue with Delta Airlines, the family had been on a trip around the country, traveling in an RV and documenting the journey for their reality show, Don’t Be Tardy.

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann shared a photo of her six kids looking out at the Grand Canyon, with Biermann and 17-year-old sister Ariana standing just behind KJ, Kash, and twins Kane and Kaia, 5.

“So thankful,” she wrote along with a series of red heart emojis.

After the trip ended, the reality star’s eldest daughter was clearly thankful as well, with Biermann tweeting how happy she was to be home after the long vacation.

