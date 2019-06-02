Kim Kardashian Trying to Free Convicted Murderer, Ripped by Victim’s Mom

Kim Kardashian West’s dedication to fixing the criminal justice system one convict at a time has earned some praise for her outside the reality television realm, but the mother of a son allegedly killed by death row inmate Kevin Cooper is not happy and believes Kardashian is being used.

“It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her. For what she’s doing to us, there’s nothing to justify what she’s doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us,” Marry Ann Hughes told TMZ Sunday.

Hughes added that Kardashian “obviously has not read all of the actual evidence — she has bought into half truths perpetrated by the defense. If she actually sat down and read the transcripts of all the trials and appeals, she would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him.”

I am hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin’s case and I remain grateful to Governor Newsom for ending capital punishment in California. pic.twitter.com/NmLbh0bNYD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2019

Cooper was convicted in the murder of Doug and Perry Ryen, their daughter Jessica, and Hughes’ son Christopher. The 11-year-old was sleeping over the Ryens’ house in Chino Hills, California in 1983 at the time of the murder. The Ryens’ 8-year-old son survived.

Kardashian met Cooper at San Quentin on Thursday, even posing for a picture with him. His attorney, Norman Hile, told TMZ Kardashian met with him for two hours and discussed how new DNA testing could prove his innocence. Kardashian already succeeded in getting California’s past two governors, Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom, to order new DNA testing.

However, Hughes insists the evidence against Cooper is airtight. She told TMZ it is “absurd” for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to think a “pile of evidence” was planted to get Cooper convicted. Cooper is “100 percent guilty and the evidence shows it. If you want the whole truth, read the 94-page document on the website of the San Bernardino County D.A.”

Governor Brown, please add Kevin Cooper to your legacy of smart, fair and thoughtful criminal justice reforms. https://t.co/OzhZIWdxWL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 7, 2018

The document Hughes was referring to is available online and was filed the last time Cooper tried to gain clemency.

Hughes added that Cooper’s trial included testimony from a woman who accused him or rape in Pennsylvania in 1982, and wants Kardashian to know about it.

“She portrays herself as being for women’s rights and for the women’s movement and yet she is supporting a rapist and a murderer,” Hughes said of Kardashian.

Hughes said Kardashian did not reach out to her family and has no interest in meeting with her.

“My opinion of her is about as low as it goes because of what she’s putting my family through … dragging this through the press on a non-stop basis,” Hughes told TMZ.

Kardashian has taken up the cause of criminal justice reform, famously succeeding in getting President Donald Trump to commute Alice Marie Johnson‘s life sentence for a nonviolent drug crime. She is now studying to be a lawyer.

