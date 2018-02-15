Kim Kardashian Teases Big Announcement on ‘KUWTK’ 10th Anniversary Special

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to tease a big announcement that will be revealed during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special, which will air on Sunday night.

Kardashian wrote on Twitter, “Big super tease tonight on our 10 year anniversary special!”

This leads many fans to believe the famous family may address Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy rumors during the show.

Fans already speculated that Kris Jenner was the one that leaked her daughter’s pregnancy news in an effort to boost ratings for the TV special.

News broke of Jenner’s pregnancy on Friday. She is reportedly expecting a girl in February with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The KUWTK 90-minute special will feature the Kardashian/Jenner women as they reflect on the past decade of their reality TV career. They will speak on the triumphs and hardships of living their life in front of the camera.

The 10th anniversary special airs on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

