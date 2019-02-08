Kim Kardashian Reveals Effect She Hopes Baby No. 4 Will Have on Her: ‘Enlightened and Calm’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child, who will be born via gestational carrier. Kardashian confirmed her family’s news in January, and opened up about their impending arrival during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Feb. 7.

While most people would think that more kids means more chaos, the reality star explained to Fallon that she thinks her fourth child will help calm her down.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” Kardashian said.

“Really!?” responded a seemingly shocked Fallon, who has two children himself.

Kardashian explained that for her, going from one to two kids was much more difficult than going from two to three, and that she thinks four will be a nice and balanced number, especially considering the fact that her husband will now have more work to do.

“I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one,” she said. “So he’s like still living his life.”

Kardashian and West are already parents to daughters North and Chicago and son Saint, and Kardashian dished to Fallon that North is already taking after her dad after Fallon showed a photo of the 5-year-old asleep on West’s shoulders.

“If you know anything about Kanye, you know that he can fall asleep anywhere,” she said. “Like, at a doctor’s office, I’m getting a sonogram, he’s snoring. Any place I take him, he’s snoring. He left me in a restaurant once, in a meeting for him in France [and] he falls asleep at the table. So she definitely is him.”

The KKW Beauty founder also revealed that North, 5, and Saint, 3, are finally getting along, which she called “the best moment as a mom.”

Kardashian and West’s fourth child will be a boy, which Kardashian confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she explained that she had told a few people about her upcoming arrival at her family’s Christmas Eve party and was expecting the news to get out sooner or later.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she explained, sharing that the baby’s due date is “sometime soon” and that “it’s a boy.”

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon