Kim Kardashian Gets Catty Over Holiday Decorations in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

After last year’s holiday decor blowout, Kim Kardashian is taking extra lengths to make sure none of her family copy her Christmas “vibe” in this year’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians holiday special.

In a clip from the upcoming special, Kim, sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner are getting inspiration for their Christmas decorations at an upscale holiday shop, but Kim keeps getting irked when her family members are interested in the same items she is.

“Last year, Kourtney and I got into the most epic fight, because she fully copied my lights,” Kim tells the camera, looking annoyed. “I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I’m doing this holiday season.”

But her family doesn’t appear to be taking her threats seriously, continuing to show interest in the same wrapping, trees and other decorations she likes.

“If anyone copies me on this situation here,” Kim says, pointing at a display of string lights, before Kris and Kourtney interrupt her to say that they’ve already picked out the same lights for their homes.

The KKW Beauty CEO admits she wants a “real bark tree” this year, but then lowers her voice. “I won’t tell all my ideas out loud,” she says. “My mom is somewhere lurking.”

When Kourtney tells her mom that she’s looking for the same kind of “vibe” she had with last year’s decorations, Kim stops the conversation. “How about we not talk about our vibes,” she says. “That way no one can steal a vibe.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!