Kim Kardashian Fans Wondering Why She Left out Baby Chicago in New Wyoming Snap

Kim Kardashian and her family recently jetted off to Wyoming for some relaxation, but the reality star’s newest photo has fans questioning the mom of three once again.

Kardashian’s most recent snap showed the KKW Beauty founder, husband Kanye West and their two eldest children, North, 4, and Saint, 2, hiking in front of a picturesque backdrop in Wyoming, with all four family members outfitted in casual clothing.

“Wyoming,” Kardashian captioned the snap.

Absent from the snap was Kardashian and West’s youngest child, daughter Chicago, who was born in January.

Some commenters took issue with this absence, wondering where the mogul’s infant was while the family was on their hike.

“Okay that’s cute but where Chicago?” one asked, while another wondered, “Where is the other baby?”

“Hey Kim cute pic but I think you forgot baby No 3,” added a third.

Aside from these few, many comments were positive, gushing over Kardashian’s family and even appreciating West’s rare smile.

Kardashian previously shared a solo snap of North, with the 4-year-old sitting on a rock with her back to the camera, her hair braided and adorned with sunflowers. The family is currently in Wyoming while West records his latest album in the state.

Aside from her family vacation, Kardashian recently immersed herself in drama relating to West and one of his former collaborators after the rapper was accused of abandoning his hometown of Chicago.

On Friday, rapper and songwriter Rhymefest responded to Drake’s recent diss track, which aimed insults at West and fellow rapper Pusha T. Rhymefest asked Drake to contact Donda’s House to help “the part of Chicago Kanye has abandoned.” Donda’s House is a non-profit organization providing arts education to Chicago youths that was renamed for West’s late mother after her death.

After aiming a series of fiery tweets at Rhymefest specifically, including rescinding his invitation to collaborate on new music with West in Wyoming, Kardashian used Twitter to explain the situation to her followers.

The 37-year-old explained that West and his mother started a charity called Loop Dreams, which was renamed after Donda’s passing in 2007. After what Kardashian described as “several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues,” West could no longer fund salaries and Rhymefest asked to take over the organization. Kardashian wrote that West agreed, with no financial strings attached.

Kardashian also wondered why the accusations against West were surfacing at this particular moment, calling them “calculated.”

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

“I will always ride for my man!” she concluded.

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

