Kim Kardashian Dishes on ‘Tough Conversation’ She Had With Khloe Following Tristan Thompson Cheating

Kim Kardashian West opened up about the “tough conversation” her family had with sister Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Reports of the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surfaced just days before Kardashian gave birth to daughter True Thompson.

After the news broke, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner flew to Cleveland to be with Khloé for the baby’s birth, E! News reports.

Months later, Khloé and Thompson are still together, and he has made peace with the Kardashian family. However, Kim revealed how the family really felt about the scandal when she called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday.

“What was the tough conversation that you had to have with her or that you wanted to have with her when we were watching all of it unfold in the media?” Ryan asked Kim.

“We definitely all had that conversation and honestly I don’t want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations,” Kim responded. “And sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t and it was more maybe when Khloé wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do.”

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” she continued. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

Kim then remembered the “moment” Khloé went into labor when they were filming KUWTK.

“There was a moment where we were all flying to Cleveland when she went into labor and we were filming and [Kris] didn’t want anyone to know she was in labor,” Kim shared. “So my mom just left and got on a plane and then Khloé called us. We were with a bunch of other people in this live interview that she didn’t want to know. So she goes and gets on a plane and then me and my other sisters get on another plane and we were like, ‘This is so stupid! We all need to be together and go through this!’ And it was like so much drama getting there.”

The KKW Beauty founder then assured fans that they’ll “see it all” unfold on the latest season of their reality series.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return for its 15th season Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!